BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Dayton presents a tough challenge for UMass. UMass has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Dayton remains unbeaten against A10 opponents this season.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UMass’ Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 13.1 points. For the Flyers, Obi Toppin has averaged 19.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while Jalen Crutcher has put up 14.1 points and 4.9 assists.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Toppin has connected on 35.9 percent of the 64 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.8 percent of his foul shots this season.