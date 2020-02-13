WINLESS WHEN: UMass is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 62.
STREAK STATS: Dayton has won its last five road games, scoring 80.4 points and allowing 69.8 points during those contests. UMass has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 69.
DID YOU KNOW: The Dayton offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Flyers fifth among Division I teams. The UMass defense has allowed 72.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 238th overall).
