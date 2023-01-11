The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

UMass hosts La Salle after Brantley's 29-point game

January 11, 2023 at 2:47 a.m. EST

La Salle Explorers (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (10-5, 1-2 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle plays the UMass Minutemen after Khalil Brantley scored 29 points in La Salle’s 77-75 overtime victory against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Minutemen have gone 4-2 in home games. UMass is seventh in the A-10 scoring 71.1 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Explorers have gone 1-1 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Minutemen and Explorers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is averaging 10.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Josh Nickelberry averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Brantley is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

