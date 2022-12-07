UMass hosts UMass-Lowell after Covington's 22-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-1) at UMass Minutemen (7-1)
The River Hawks are 4-1 on the road. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 83.4 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% for UMass.
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.9 points for UMass-Lowell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.