Dayton (18-9, 10-4) vs. UMass (10-17, 3-11)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass looks for its fifth straight win over Dayton at William D. Mullins Center. The last victory for the Flyers at UMass was a 78-50 win on March 8, 2011.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Flyers are led by Jalen Crutcher and Josh Cunningham. Crutcher is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 assists while Cunningham is putting up 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest. The Minutemen have been led by Carl Pierre and Luwane Pipkins, who have combined to score 28.4 points per contest.

JUMPING FOR JALEN: Crutcher has connected on 37.3 percent of the 166 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Dayton is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 18-3 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 12-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Flyers are 6-9 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Dayton is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 73.6 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

