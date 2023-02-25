UMass-Lowell defeats New Hampshire 92-55

Coulibaly also added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the River Hawks (24-7, 11-5 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored 12 points while going 5 of 12 (1 for 3 from distance). Everette Hammond was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.