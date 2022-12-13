UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7)
The River Hawks are 5-1 in road games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Rhode Island.
Everette Hammond is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.