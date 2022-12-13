UMass-Lowell faces Rhode Island on 9-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to keep its nine-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The River Hawks are 5-1 in road games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rams. Brayon Freeman is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers for Rhode Island.

Everette Hammond is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds for the River Hawks. Yuri Covington is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

