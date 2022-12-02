UMass-Lowell faces Sacred Heart on 5-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-1) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the River Hawks take on Sacred Heart. The Pioneers are 2-1 in home games. Sacred Heart averages 76.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The River Hawks are 2-1 in road games. UMass-Lowell has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is scoring 17.6 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.7% for Sacred Heart.

Everette Hammond averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 15.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article