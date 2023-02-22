UMass-Lowell faces UMBC following Blunt's 21-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (22-7, 9-5 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-12, 7-7 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -2.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the UMBC Retrievers after Allin Blunt scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 84-70 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats. The Retrievers are 13-2 on their home court. UMBC is second in the America East with 14.5 assists per game led by Craig Beaudion averaging 3.8.

The River Hawks have gone 9-5 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colton Lawrence is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Coulibaly is averaging 11.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

