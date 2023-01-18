UMass-Lowell faces UMBC, looks for 10th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (13-6, 3-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-4, 3-2 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -4.5; over/under is 148 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the River Hawks face UMBC.

The River Hawks are 9-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell is the top team in the America East with 39.7 points in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 10.0.

The Retrievers are 3-1 in America East play. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tra’Von Fagan averaging 2.1.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 8.8 points. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.7 points for the Retrievers. Jacob Boonyasith is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

