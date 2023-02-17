UMass-Lowell hosts Gibson and Binghamton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Binghamton Bearcats (12-13, 8-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (21-7, 8-5 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton takes on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Miles Gibson scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 86-67 victory against the NJIT Highlanders. The River Hawks have gone 13-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East shooting 37.3% from deep, led by Max Brooks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Bearcats have gone 8-4 against America East opponents. Binghamton is ninth in the America East shooting 31.0% from deep. Dan Petcash leads the Bearcats shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 13.6 points. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is shooting 51.9% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Jacob Falko is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

