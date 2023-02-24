UMass-Lowell hosts New Hampshire after Johnson's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (13-13, 8-6 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (23-7, 10-5 America East) Lowell, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Nick Johnson scored 20 points in New Hampshire’s 74-62 victory over the Maine Black Bears. The River Hawks are 14-0 on their home court. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 36.1 boards. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly leads the River Hawks with 7.8 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 8-6 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond is averaging 13.8 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.6 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

