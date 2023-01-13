UMass-Lowell hosts Petcash and Binghamton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-3, 3-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-10, 2-1 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Dan Petcash scored 21 points in Binghamton’s 72-71 overtime victory over the NJIT Highlanders. The Bearcats are 4-4 in home games. Binghamton is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The River Hawks are 3-1 in conference play. UMass-Lowell ranks third in the America East with 15.0 assists per game led by Ayinde Hikim averaging 4.3.

The Bearcats and River Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armon Harried is averaging 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jacob Falko is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Everette Hammond is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

