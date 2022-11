BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Mike Sixsmith scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 88-85 victory against the Columbia Lions.

UMass-Lowell finished 15-16 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The River Hawks averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.