FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has had his hand in 58 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. Sessoms has 15 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The River Hawks are 0-9 when they score 70 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 70 points. The Bearcats are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 75 points and 8-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Binghamton has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 66.8 points while giving up 76.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Binghamton has made 9.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among America East teams.

