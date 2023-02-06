UMass-Lowell plays Hartford, seeks 20th victory this season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (19-6, 7-4 America East) at Hartford Hawks (5-18, 0-1 DI Independent) West Hartford, Connecticut; Monday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -16; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to earn its 20th win of the season when the River Hawks visit the Hartford Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 5-7 in home games. Hartford has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The River Hawks have gone 6-6 away from home. UMass-Lowell scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Hartford.

Allin Blunt is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 9.7 points. Everette Hammond is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 1-9, averaging 62.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

