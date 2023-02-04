UMass-Lowell puts home win streak on the line against NJIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (6-15, 3-5 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (18-6, 6-4 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass-Lowell -12.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts NJIT aiming to prolong its 12-game home winning streak. The River Hawks are 12-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly leads the River Hawks with 8.3 rebounds.

The Highlanders are 3-5 in conference play. NJIT has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 9.7 points and four assists for the River Hawks. Coulibaly is averaging 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Adam Hess averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Miles Coleman is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

