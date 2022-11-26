UMass-Lowell River Hawks face the Stonehill Skyhawks on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) Lowell, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Stonehill. The River Hawks have gone 3-0 at home. UMass-Lowell ranks ninth in college basketball with 29.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Brooks averaging 5.3.

Stonehill did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is scoring 16.0 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.0% for UMass-Lowell.

Andrew Sims is averaging 17.4 points for the Skyhawks. Isaiah Burnett is averaging 13.6 points and 2.6 steals for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article