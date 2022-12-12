UMass-Lowell River Hawks take on the Rhode Island Rams, seek 10th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-1) at Rhode Island Rams (3-7) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell is looking to build upon its nine-game win streak with a victory over Rhode Island. The Rams are 2-4 in home games. Rhode Island has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The River Hawks are 5-1 on the road. UMass-Lowell has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ishmael Leggett averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Brayon Freeman is shooting 37.4% and averaging 12.9 points for Rhode Island.

Everette Hammond is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

