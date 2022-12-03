UMass-Lowell River Hawks take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers, aim for 6th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-1) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-3) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacred Heart -7.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell looks to keep its five-game win streak intact when the River Hawks take on Sacred Heart. The Pioneers are 2-1 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The River Hawks are 2-1 in road games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East scoring 85.0 points per game and is shooting 51.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raheem Solomon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.6 points for Sacred Heart.

Everette Hammond averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 15.4 points and 9.9 rebounds for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article