UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Boston University

Boston University Terriers (7-5) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (11-2)
The Terriers are 3-3 on the road. Boston University averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Everette Hammond is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.
Walter Whyte is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Boston University.
LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.
Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.
