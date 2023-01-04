UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Maine

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (6-7) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-2, 1-0 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Maine trying to extend its seven-game home winning streak. The River Hawks are 7-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 38.2 boards. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly paces the River Hawks with 8.6 rebounds.

The Black Bears are 3-5 on the road. Maine is seventh in the America East shooting 32.6% from deep. LeChaun DuHart leads the Black Bears shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The River Hawks and Black Bears square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coulibaly is scoring 13.0 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Advertisement

Kellen Tynes is shooting 54.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article