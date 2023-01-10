UMass-Lowell takes home win streak into matchup with Vermont

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vermont Catamounts (8-9, 2-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-3, 2-1 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell will try to keep its eight-game home win streak intact when the River Hawks take on Vermont. The River Hawks are 8-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell ranks seventh in college basketball with 41.3 points in the paint led by Max Brooks averaging 10.0.

The Catamounts are 2-1 in America East play. Vermont is sixth in the America East scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 12.4 points and 8.3 rebounds for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Robin Duncan is averaging 7.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Catamounts. Aaron Deloney is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

