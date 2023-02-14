UMass-Lowell visits Bryant following Kenney's 39-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (20-7, 7-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 7-5 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Sherif Kenney scored 39 points in Bryant’s 76-73 loss to the UMBC Retrievers. The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 at home. Bryant ranks eighth in the America East in team defense, allowing 73.1 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The River Hawks are 7-5 in conference matchups. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney is averaging 17.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 10.1 points and four assists for the River Hawks. Everette Hammond is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

