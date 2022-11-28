UMass Minutemen face the South Florida Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at South Florida Bulls (2-5)
The Minutemen are 0-0 on the road. UMass scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.2% for South Florida.
Noah Fernandes is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.8 points for the Minutemen. Isaac Kante is averaging 9.2 points for UMass.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.