UMass Minutemen play the Albany (NY) Great Danes on 5-game win streak

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-6) at UMass Minutemen (6-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass comes into a matchup with Albany (NY) as winners of five games in a row. The Minutemen are 1-1 on their home court. UMass is ninth in the A-10 scoring 70.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Great Danes are 1-4 in road games. Albany (NY) allows 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 9.7 points for UMass.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 13.2 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.6 points for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

