UMass Minutemen square off against the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (8-2) vs. UMass Minutemen (8-2) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -3; over/under is 124.5 BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen take on the North Texas Mean Green at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Minutemen are 8-2 in non-conference play. UMass averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Mean Green are 8-2 in non-conference play. North Texas has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Weeks is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 9.5 points. Matt Cross is shooting 44.3% and averaging 10.9 points for UMass.

Tylor Perry is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.5 points for North Texas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

