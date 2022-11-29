UMass Minutemen take on the South Florida Bulls, look for 4th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at South Florida Bulls (2-5) Tampa, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -2.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass will attempt to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against South Florida. The Bulls are 1-3 on their home court. South Florida is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Minutemen have gone 0-0 away from home. UMass is seventh in the A-10 scoring 69.2 points per game and is shooting 42.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc. Selton Miguel is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.3 points for South Florida.

Noah Fernandes is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Minutemen. Isaac Kante is averaging 9.2 points for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

