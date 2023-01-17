UMass plays VCU after Cross' 22-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (11-6, 2-3 A-10) at VCU Rams (13-5, 4-1 A-10) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VCU -8.5; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the VCU Rams after Matt Cross scored 22 points in UMass’ 75-65 win against the Rhode Island Rams.

The Rams have gone 10-1 at home. VCU has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Minutemen are 2-3 against conference opponents. UMass ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 35.1% from downtown. Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen shooting 45.2% from 3-point range.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Advertisement

Keon Thompson is averaging 4.5 points for the Minutemen. Cross is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article