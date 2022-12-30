UMass puts road win streak on the line against Saint Bonaventure

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (9-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-7) Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMass will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Minutemen take on Saint Bonaventure. The Bonnies are 5-1 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 34.1% from downtown, led by Yann Farell shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The Minutemen are 2-0 in road games. UMass is second in the A-10 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 2.4.

The Bonnies and Minutemen face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is averaging 15.6 points for the Bonnies. Farell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Cross is averaging 12.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 8-2, averaging 69.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

