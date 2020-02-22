The game saw nine ties and 12 lead changes, Dimitrije Spasojevic added 10 points for UMBC.
Anthony Lamb led Vermont with 24 points but was scoreless for the last 7:41, missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer as time ran out. Vermont had not lost since Jan. 8.
Stef Smith added 17 points. Ben Shungu had 11 points.
The win was a fifth straight for surging UMBC (14-14, 7-6)
Maryland-Baltimore County matches up against Binghamton at home on Wednesday. Vermont matches up against UMass Lowell on the road next Saturday.
