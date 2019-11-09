FORT MYERS, Fla. — L.J. Owens knocked down a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to lift UMBC to a 65-61 win over Florida Gulf Coast in a battle of former NCAA tournament Cinderellas on Saturday.

The Eagles, the 2013 tournament Cinderella that upset Georgetown and San Diego State before falling to Florida in the Sweet Sixteen, led by 10 points at halftime over the Retrievers, the 16th seed who knocked off No. 1-seeded Virginia in 2018.