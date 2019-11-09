UMBC trailed by 12 with 16:06 left after Sam Gagliardi hit a 3 to extend the FGCU lead to 46-34.
Owens’ 3 gave UMBC its first lead of the second half, 63-61, and Darnell Rogers set the game’s final margin with two free throws.
Owens and Rogers each scored 21 points to lead the Retrievers (2-0).
FGCU (0-2) got a 15-point effort from Caleb Cotto, with Jalen Warren adding 14 and Zach Scott 11.
