UMBC led 55-44 at halftime before Pitt (2-4) reduced its deficit to 62-57 on John Hugley’s three-point play with 13:33 left. But UMBC countered with a 9-0 run and the Panthers never got closer.
The Panthers put up their best offensive performance of the season, including hitting 11 threes on the day. However, between 14 threes allowed and 14 turnovers committed, UMBC proved to be too much for the Panthers to overcome.
Hugley scored 21 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Odukale scored 18 for the Panthers in their highest-scoring performance as a team this season.
Pitt hosts Minnesota on Tuesday as part of the start of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.
