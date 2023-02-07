UMBC faces conference foe NJIT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (6-16, 3-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (15-10, 5-5 America East) Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Miles Coleman and the NJIT Highlanders visit Colton Lawrence and the UMBC Retrievers in America East play Wednesday. The Retrievers have gone 11-2 at home. UMBC is fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Yaw Obeng-Mensah leads the Retrievers with 6.5 boards.

The Highlanders are 3-6 in conference matchups. NJIT ranks sixth in the America East with 12.4 assists per game led by Raheim Sullivan averaging 3.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Lawrence is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

