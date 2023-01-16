UMBC hosts Hartford after Fagan's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (4-14) at UMBC Retrievers (12-6, 3-1 America East) Baltimore; Monday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMBC -18; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Hartford Hawks after Tra’Von Fagan scored 21 points in UMBC’s 85-77 win against the Maine Black Bears. The Retrievers have gone 8-2 in home games. UMBC is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 0-7 in road games. Hartford is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fagan is averaging 8.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Retrievers. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Michael Dunne is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 9.2 points. Briggs McClain is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 59.2 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article