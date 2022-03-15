Merrimack ranks fourth in the NEC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: L.J. Owens is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 11.3 points. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.
Jordan Minor is averaging 15.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Warriors. Reid is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.
LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Warriors: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.
