UMBC hosts Sessoms and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (3-5) at UMBC Retrievers (3-4)
The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. Coppin State has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.9 points for UMBC.
Sessoms is shooting 50.4% and averaging 22.8 points for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 13.0 points for Coppin State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.