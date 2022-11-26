UMBC plays Georgetown following Lawrence's 21-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-3)
The Retrievers are 0-2 on the road. UMBC is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Amir “Primo” Spears is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Wahab is averaging 13.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 56.8% for Georgetown.
Lawrence is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Retrievers. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 13.7 points for UMBC.
