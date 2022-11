BALTIMORE — Matteo Picarelli had 19 points in UMBC’s 71-63 win over Lafayette on Friday.

Picarelli shot 6 for 10 including 5 for 9 from 3-point range UMBC (2-2). Colton Lawrence scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Jarvis Doles scored 11.

Leo O’Boyle led the Leopards (0-4) with 22 points, Kyle Jenkins scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds and CJ Fulton scored 11 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.