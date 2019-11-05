Keondre Kennedy had 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Retrievers. L.J. Owens added 14 points.

Matthew Altamirano had 17 points for the Patriots. Bennie Howard Jr. added 13 points.

UMBC led 68-24 at halftime, the most points ever for the Retrievers in a half. The margin of victory — 88 points — is also a program record.

UMBC plays Florida Gulf Coast on the road on Saturday.

