UMBC visits Georgetown following Lawrence's 21-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (3-3) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-3) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Colton Lawrence scored 21 points in UMBC’s 76-72 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans. The Hoyas have gone 2-2 in home games. Georgetown is eighth in the Big East with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Qudus Wahab averaging 7.7.

The Retrievers are 0-2 on the road. UMBC is fourth in the America East shooting 36.5% from downtown. Matteo Picarelli leads the Retrievers shooting 55.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Murray averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. Amir “Primo” Spears is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.3 points for Georgetown.

Picarelli averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 55.6% from beyond the arc. Lawrence is averaging 15.7 points for UMBC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

