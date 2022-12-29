UMBC visits Maryland following Hart's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMBC Retrievers (9-4) at Maryland Terrapins (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -18; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the UMBC Retrievers after Hakim Hart scored 20 points in Maryland’s 75-45 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Terrapins are 6-1 in home games. Maryland is 8-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Retrievers are 3-3 on the road. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tra’Von Fagan averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Matteo Picarelli averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 48.7% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

