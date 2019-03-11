No. 9 seed South Carolina State (7-25, 5-11) vs. No. 8 seed Maryland Eastern Shore (7-24, 5-11)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney First Round, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State is set to match up against Maryland Eastern Shore in the first round of the MEAC tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 2, when the Hawks shot 43.8 percent from the field while limiting South Carolina State to just 37.3 percent on their way to the two-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Bryan Urrutia, Ryan Andino and Isaac Taylor have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Hawks scoring over the last five games.

BRILLIANT BRYAN: Urrutia has connected on 24 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.9 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Andino has attempted 270 3-pointers and connected on 31.5 percent of them, and is 13 for 35 over the last five games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Maryland Eastern Shore has an assist on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Carolina State has assists on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

CLAMPING DOWN: South Carolina State’s defense has forced 14.9 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 18.4 takeaways over its last five games.

