UMKC (10-20, 5-10) vs. Chicago State (3-27, 0-15)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC looks to extend Chicago State’s conference losing streak to 17 games. UMKC’s last WAC win came against the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners 75-67 on Feb. 16. Chicago State lost 92-58 loss at home to New Mexico State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Chicago State’s Anthony Harris has averaged 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while Rob Shaw has put up 10.3 points and five assists. For the Kangaroos, Xavier Bishop has averaged 15.3 points while Brandon McKissic has put up 11 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Bishop has made or assisted on 45 percent of all UMKC field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-27 this year when it scores 77 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 78.

COLD SPELLS: UMKC has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 61.8 points and allowing 76.1 points during those contests. Chicago State has lost its last seven home games, scoring an average of 62.6 points while giving up 80.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Chicago State is ranked second in the WAC with an average of 70.9 possessions per game.

