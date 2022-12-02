UMKC hosts Cole and Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (4-5) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-7)
The Lions are 1-3 in road games. Lindenwood is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 15.6 points for UMKC.
Chris Childs is averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.1 points for Lindenwood.
