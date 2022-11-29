UMKC hosts Idaho State after Tomley's 32-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-6) at UMKC Kangaroos (3-6)
The Bengals have gone 0-4 away from home. Idaho State is 0-3 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson Kopp is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 13 points and 2.3 steals. Shemarri Allen is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.7 points for UMKC.
Tomley is averaging 14 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13.6 points for Idaho State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.