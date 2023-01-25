UMKC hosts Jungers and Omaha

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (7-14, 3-6 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (8-13, 4-4 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits the UMKC Kangaroos after Luke Jungers scored 27 points in Omaha’s 84-68 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes. The Kangaroos are 4-4 in home games. UMKC is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks have gone 3-6 against Summit opponents. Omaha ranks fourth in the Summit scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Marquel Sutton averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 18.8 points. Shemarri Allen is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Mavericks. Jungers is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

