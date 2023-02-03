UMKC hosts Oral Roberts following Abmas' 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (20-4, 11-0 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 6-5 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Max Abmas scored 31 points in Oral Roberts’ 103-53 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes. The Kangaroos have gone 6-5 at home. UMKC is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles are 11-0 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is second in the Summit scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Abmas averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Kangaroos. Shemarri Allen is averaging 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Abmas averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 22.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Connor Vanover is averaging 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article