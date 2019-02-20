VERMILLION, S.D. — Stanley Umude had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift South Dakota to a 72-45 win over Denver on Wednesday night.

Triston Simpson had 13 points and six rebounds for South Dakota (11-15, 5-8 Summit League). Cody Kelley added 12 points. Trey Burch-Manning had 11 points for the home team.

David Nzekwesi had 14 points for the Pioneers (7-20, 2-11), who have now lost six straight games. Joe Rosga added 13 points. Alperen Kurnaz had eight rebounds.

The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota defeated Denver 71-70 on Jan. 2. South Dakota matches up against South Dakota State on the road on Saturday. Denver plays North Dakota on the road on Saturday.

