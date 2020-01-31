The teams combined for 55 fouls, with South Dakota making 27-for-37 at the line and Denver 24-for-34.

AD

Ade Murkey had 28 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers (5-18, 1-8). Jase Townsend added 16 points and eight rebounds. Roscoe Eastmond had 15 points and four assists.

AD

The Coyotes stayed among the top four teams in the Summit League. Denver has lost three straight.

South Dakota plays Omaha on the road on Sunday. Denver takes on Oral Roberts on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com