Jase Townsend, who led the Pioneers in scoring entering the matchup with 19 points per game, scored only eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.
The Coyotes improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers on the season. South Dakota defeated Denver 93-54 on Saturday.
